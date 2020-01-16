William Hill (LON:WMH) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on the gambling company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on William Hill from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut William Hill to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.69 ($3.01).

WMH stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 187.85 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.86.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

