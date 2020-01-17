William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.94

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 15667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLH. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $816.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile (NYSE:WLH)

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

