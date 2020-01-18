William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Short Interest Update

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 70.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 15.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 72.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

