William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WLH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

WLH opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $816.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. William Lyon Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,292,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.