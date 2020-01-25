William Robert Peterson Sells 20,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total value of C$815,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,386,301.67.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00.

On Friday, December 20th, William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$1,350,375.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.09, for a total value of C$834,635.25.

On Wednesday, November 27th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.07, for a total value of C$741,412.00.

On Friday, November 15th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total value of C$750,406.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$30.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

