Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 147.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.5%.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 200,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 165.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

