Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.18. The company has a market cap of $13.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

