Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $93.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.28, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 65.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund