Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $99.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. 490,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 138.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

