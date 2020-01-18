Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ WING traded up $5.67 on Friday, reaching $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 829,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,921. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

