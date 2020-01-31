Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Winmark by 48.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $198.20 on Friday. Winmark has a 12 month low of $153.00 and a 12 month high of $206.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Several research firms recently commented on WINA. ValuEngine cut Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

