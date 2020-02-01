Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Winmark stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. Winmark has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $206.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $762.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WINA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

