Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of WINA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $762.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.27. Winmark has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $206.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Winmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winmark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Winmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

