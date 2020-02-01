Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Sells $191,370.50 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

