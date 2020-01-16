Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has outperformed the industry over the past year. The recreational vehicle maker is riding on the strength of its acquisitions, including Grand Design and Chris-Craft. These buyouts bolstered the firm’s footprint and diversified the business, in turn aiding in top and bottom-line growth. In a bid to further boost its portfolio, Winnebago recently inked a deal with Newmar Corporation, which will add high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand lineup. However, the industry has started to show signs of a slowdown amid macroeconomic headwinds, with wholesale RV shipments projected to decline this year. Headwinds like rising input costs and sluggish demand may impact the near-term performance of Winnebago. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.30. 652,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

