Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $55.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,012,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

