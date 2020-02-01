Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?