Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Acquires $63,450.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,214,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

