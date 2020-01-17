Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?