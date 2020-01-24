Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.90.

WTFC stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $64.09. 531,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,234. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after buying an additional 439,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?