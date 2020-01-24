Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,935. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

