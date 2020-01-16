Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.77. 5,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

