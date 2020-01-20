Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WTFC opened at $69.00 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

