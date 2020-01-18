Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 807,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,608. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wipro by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wipro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

