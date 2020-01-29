Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €182.00 ($211.63).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDI. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Wirecard stock traded up €3.85 ($4.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €137.10 ($159.42). 1,441,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 1-year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €130.63.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

