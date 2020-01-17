Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDI. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.89 ($214.99).

Wirecard stock opened at €131.00 ($152.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a fifty-two week high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

