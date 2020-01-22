Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €205.00 ($238.37) price target by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDI. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.89 ($214.99).

Wirecard stock opened at €128.85 ($149.83) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 1 year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

