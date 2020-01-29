Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni Sells 28,500 Shares

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $598.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

