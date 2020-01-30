Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth about $6,039,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 615,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

