Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Releases Earnings Results

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 1,897,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings