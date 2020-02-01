Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Up 5.1%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.16, 2,198,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,701,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $6,039,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 333,687 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

