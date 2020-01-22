WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93, approximately 1,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.82% of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

