WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSEARCA:ELD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

In other news, insider Allison Mark bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,375,500.00.

