WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.89 and last traded at $70.39, approximately 24,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 290,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 139.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?