WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EUMF) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53, approximately 139 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)