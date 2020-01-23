WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

WFHY opened at $52.15 on Thursday. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56.

