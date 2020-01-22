WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of BATS SFHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 159 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

