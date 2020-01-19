WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.14, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.97% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

