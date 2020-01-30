WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.90, approximately 963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.26% of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

