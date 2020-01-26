WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.66

WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and traded as high as $42.68. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3995 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO)

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

