WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MTGP opened at $50.47 on Thursday. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38.

