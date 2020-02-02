WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?