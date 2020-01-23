WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

DTD opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

