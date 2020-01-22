WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DON traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $38.37. 2,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,849. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

