WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:GLBY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$26.70 during trading on Wednesday. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

