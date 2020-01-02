With an ROE of 0.403446 Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Worth Buying?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has a current Magic Formula rank of 4166. The formula which was created by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, has the purpose of finding high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price and valuation. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, firms with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality investments.

At the time of writing, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 17.763800. The 6 month volatility is 20.335000, and the 3 month is spotted at 19.716800. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Shifting gears, we can see that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has a Q.i. Value of 42.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -2.756028. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Additional Tools

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is 0.136411. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s ROIC is 0.550251. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.640373 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 17.424585. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) currently has a value of 0.055916. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

The Current Ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is 1.05. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Leverage Ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is 0.473072. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.