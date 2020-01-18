Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

WIX opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -318.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

