Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Shares Down 20%

Wize Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 10,568 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 16,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wize Pharma Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China.

