WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 33,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.71.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

