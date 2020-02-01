WM Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

MRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 224.92 ($2.96).

LON:MRW traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.95 ($2.39). 7,407,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

